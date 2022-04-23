Suspect in Northwest DC Shooting Found Dead in Apartment, Committed Suicide - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) The suspect in the northwest DC shooting that left four people with gunshot injuries was found dead in an apartment with a self-inflicted wound, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert Contee said during a press conference.

"The suspect that we believe is responsible for this is now deceased," Contee said on Friday night. "We believe that the suspect took his own life as MPD members were entering, or breaching, the apartment where the suspect was located."

Contee did not identify the suspect, however, he said the 23-year-old person of interest they were searching for earlier in the afternoon, Raymond Spencer, is no longer being sought for by law enforcement.

The four victims in the shooting are in stable condition, according to police.

Contee said law enforcement recovered six firearms from the suspect's apartment, including several long guns, handguns and multiple rounds of ammunition.

He added the investigation was ongoing and they were working to determine the suspect's motive.