UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Northwest DC Shooting Found Dead In Apartment, Committed Suicide - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 07:20 AM

Suspect in Northwest DC Shooting Found Dead in Apartment, Committed Suicide - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) The suspect in the northwest DC shooting that left four people with gunshot injuries was found dead in an apartment with a self-inflicted wound, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert Contee said during a press conference.

"The suspect that we believe is responsible for this is now deceased," Contee said on Friday night. "We believe that the suspect took his own life as MPD members were entering, or breaching, the apartment where the suspect was located."

Contee did not identify the suspect, however, he said the 23-year-old person of interest they were searching for earlier in the afternoon, Raymond Spencer, is no longer being sought for by law enforcement.

The four victims in the shooting are in stable condition, according to police.

Contee said law enforcement recovered six firearms from the suspect's apartment, including several long guns, handguns and multiple rounds of ammunition.

He added the investigation was ongoing and they were working to determine the suspect's motive.

Related Topics

Dead Police Spencer From

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals N ..

Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals Near Ukraine Despite Calls From ..

7 hours ago
 Forty States Invited to US-Hosted Defense Talks on ..

Forty States Invited to US-Hosted Defense Talks on Ukraine Next Week - Pentagon

7 hours ago
 Science minister assumes charge of his office

Science minister assumes charge of his office

7 hours ago
 PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

7 hours ago
 Release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded

Release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded

7 hours ago
 US Adds 3 Cryptocurrency Wallets of DPRK Hacker Gr ..

US Adds 3 Cryptocurrency Wallets of DPRK Hacker Group Lazarus to Sanctions List ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.