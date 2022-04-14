Suspect in NYC Subway Attack Charged With Federal Terror Offense - US Attorney

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting is charged with one count of a Federal terror offense, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said on Wednesday.

"Frank James has been charged by complaint in Brooklyn federal court with one count of violating 18 USC sections 1992 A7 and B1, which prohibits terrorist and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems," Peace said during a press conference.

Peace said investigators are still looking into the suspect's motive.