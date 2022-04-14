Suspect in NYC Subway Attack Faces Up To Life in Prison If Convicted - US Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The suspect in the New York City subway shooting faces up to life in prison if convicted, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that suspect Frank Robert James, a 62-year-old African American male, has been taken into custody.

"If convicted, he will face a sentence of up to life imprisonment," Peace said during a press conference.