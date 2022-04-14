Suspect in NYC Subway Attack Has Long Arrest Record - Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The suspect in the New York City subway shooting Frank Robert James has a very rich history of arrests in previous years in several states, US Attorney for Eastern District of New York Breon Peace told reporters on Wednesday.

A mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday left at least 23 people injured.

"His arrest history in New York is nine prior arrests dating from 1990 to 1998, those include possession of burglary tools four times, criminal sex act, theft of service two times," Peace said during a press briefing.

James, who is 62, is well known to law enforcement and has ties in the states of Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania, he added. The suspect also has three arrests in the state of New Jersey in 1991, 1992 and 2007, Peace said.