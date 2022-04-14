UrduPoint.com

Suspect In NYC Subway Attack Has Long Arrest Record - Attorney

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Suspect in NYC Subway Attack Has Long Arrest Record - Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The suspect in the New York City subway shooting Frank Robert James has a very rich history of arrests in previous years in several states, US Attorney for Eastern District of New York Breon Peace told reporters on Wednesday.

A mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday left at least 23 people injured.

"His arrest history in New York is nine prior arrests dating from 1990 to 1998, those include possession of burglary tools four times, criminal sex act, theft of service two times," Peace said during a press briefing.

James, who is 62, is well known to law enforcement and has ties in the states of Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania, he added. The suspect also has three arrests in the state of New Jersey in 1991, 1992 and 2007, Peace said.

Related Topics

Injured New York Criminals From

Recent Stories

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

7 minutes ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

7 minutes ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

7 minutes ago
 Wife of Captured Ukrainian Opposition Leader Calls ..

Wife of Captured Ukrainian Opposition Leader Calls for His Release

7 minutes ago
 Biden Says Informed Zelenskyy US to Provide Extra ..

Biden Says Informed Zelenskyy US to Provide Extra $800 Million in Weapons to Ukr ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.