UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect In Paris Attack Angered By Charlie Hebdo's Republication Of Cartoons - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Suspect in Paris Attack Angered by Charlie Hebdo's Republication of Cartoons - Reports

The main suspect in Friday's knife attack that took place near the former headquarters of the controversial French magazine Charlie Hebdo was enraged by the publication's reprint of controversial cartoons depicting Islam's prophet Muhammad, the French newspaper Le Parisien reports on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The main suspect in Friday's knife attack that took place near the former headquarters of the controversial French magazine Charlie Hebdo was enraged by the publication's reprint of controversial cartoons depicting islam's prophet Muhammad, the French newspaper Le Parisien reports on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the newspaper, the suspect is believed to be a 2002-born Pakistani individual named "Ali H." The suspect is said to have pleaded guilty to the attack in Paris, which left two people with injuries.

"He said that he thought he was at Charlie Hebdo's building and that the people he attacked were from the satirical magazine," a source close to the investigation told the newspaper.

It is unclear whether the suspect, who was spotted by surveillance cameras walking past the ex-Charlie Hebdo premises multiple times on Friday, acted alone or had links to international terrorist organizations, the newspaper said.

The magazine moved from its original premises, where the incident on Friday took place, after the January 2015 terror attack that left 12 people dead. Five more people died in two other terror incidents in France in the days following the ambush on the magazine's office.

Charlie Hebdo republished the cartoons depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad at the start of September as a trial into the 2015 terror attacks began. Al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) has threatened the magazine with a new attack following the recent reissue of the cartoons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Attack Terrorist Russia Threatened France Died Paris January September 2015 From

Recent Stories

EPA reviews publishers selected by their AED1 mill ..

3 minutes ago

SCCI holds 13th periodic meeting, reaffirms commit ..

33 minutes ago

Sharjah International Narrator Forum virtually cel ..

48 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif shares former IHC Judge Siddiqui’s ..

1 hour ago

VP briefed on strategy of Mohammed bin Rashid Spac ..

1 hour ago

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.