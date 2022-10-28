Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Charged With Attempted Homicide, Motive Unknown - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The suspect apprehended in connection with an alleged attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is being charged with crimes including attempted homicide and elder abuse, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said on Friday.

Police detained 42-year old suspect David Depape after being called to the Pelosi residence early Friday morning for a wellbeing check. Police entered the scene to see both Pelosi and Depape holding a hammer, which Depape allegedly took and used to begin assaulting Pelosi, Scott said.

"The motive for this attack is still being determined," Scott said during a press conference. "Mr. Depape will be booked at the San Francisco County Jail on the following charges: attempted homicide; assault with a deadly weapon; elder abuse, burglary; and several other additional felonies."

The San Francisco Police Department's Special Investigations Division is leading an investigation into the incident with support from the FBI, US Capitol Police and other Federal partners, Scott added.