UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Paul Pelosi Attack Charged With Attempted Homicide, Motive Unknown - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Charged With Attempted Homicide, Motive Unknown - Police

The suspect apprehended in connection with an alleged attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is being charged with crimes including attempted homicide and elder abuse, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The suspect apprehended in connection with an alleged attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is being charged with crimes including attempted homicide and elder abuse, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said on Friday.

Police detained 42-year old suspect David Depape after being called to the Pelosi residence early Friday morning for a wellbeing check. Police entered the scene to see both Pelosi and Depape holding a hammer, which Depape allegedly took and used to begin assaulting Pelosi, Scott said.

"The motive for this attack is still being determined," Scott said during a press conference. "Mr. Depape will be booked at the San Francisco County Jail on the following charges: attempted homicide; assault with a deadly weapon; elder abuse, burglary; and several other additional felonies."

The San Francisco Police Department's Special Investigations Division is leading an investigation into the incident with support from the FBI, US Capitol Police and other Federal partners, Scott added.

Related Topics

Attack Police Jail San Francisco Nancy David FBI From

Recent Stories

Over 52,000 new teachers recruited in Sindh to add ..

Over 52,000 new teachers recruited in Sindh to address shortage of teachers

11 minutes ago
 Norway Keeping 3 Russian Tourists in Police Custod ..

Norway Keeping 3 Russian Tourists in Police Custody - Russian Embassy

11 minutes ago
 Serbia Reaches Agreement With EU on Visa Policy fo ..

Serbia Reaches Agreement With EU on Visa Policy for Some Countries - President

14 minutes ago
 Chines envoy Nong Rong calls on Ishaq Dar

Chines envoy Nong Rong calls on Ishaq Dar

28 minutes ago
 21 criminals held, contraband seized

21 criminals held, contraband seized

29 minutes ago
 CM felicitates newly elected SCBA President

CM felicitates newly elected SCBA President

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.