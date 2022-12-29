UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Paul Pelosi Attack Pleads Not Guilty To State Charges - Court Official

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Pleads Not Guilty to State Charges - Court Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded not guilty to several state-leveled criminal charges during a court appearance on Wednesday, a court official confirmed to Sputnik.

David DePape pleaded not guilty to the six state charges for which he was arraigned, including attempted murder and threatening the life of a public official. In November, DePape also pleaded not guilty to Federal charges, which included assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

On October 28, San Francisco police responded to a well-being check at the Pelosi residence, where they found Paul Pelosi, 82, and DePape, 42, struggling over a hammer.

DePape purportedly took the hammer and struck Pelosi before officers apprehended him.

Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, for which he underwent surgery. Doctors said they expect Pelosi to make a full recovery.

Earlier this month, US media reported a San Francisco Police Department official as saying that DePape also planned to target political figures including California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Family member Hunter Biden.

DePape will return to the courtroom on February 23 to set a trial date. During the Wednesday hearing, DePape waived his right to a speedy trial.

