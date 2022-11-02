Suspect in Pelosi Attack Pleads "Not Guilty" to Charges - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) -David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco, where he pleaded "not guilty" to charges of attempted murder, among others, according to the San Francisco Standard.

DePape's public defender, Adam Lipson, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday following DePape's court hearing, announcing that DePape had waived his right to a hearing within 10 days.

DePape, who suffered a dislocated shoulder during his arrest, signed a protective order agreeing to stay away from the speaker and her husband.