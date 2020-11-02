UrduPoint.com
Suspect In Quebec Attack Has No Links To Any Terrorist Group - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Investigators believe that the suspect in a cold-arms attack on people in Canada's city of Quebec has no links to any terrorist group, local police chief said on Sunday.

Quebec City police chief Robert Pigeon said at a press conference that "everything leads us to believe he chose his victims at random," as quoted by CBC broadcaster, adding that he believes the crime was premeditated.

According to Pigeon, the suspect is not associated with any terror group.

Earlier in the day, two people were reported dead and five others injured in an armed attack in Quebec by an assailant dressed in what was described as medieval clothes and armed with a sword. The suspect was arrested. Media reported that the suspect in custody is 24-year-old Carl Girouard from Sainte-Therese, a town located about 12 miles of Montreal. His identity was not officially confirmed by the police.

