Suspect in Quebec Attack Hospitalized After Being Detained by Police - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The suspect in attacks on people in Canada's city of Quebec has been hospitalized after being detained by the police, the Radio Canada broadcaster has reported.

According to the broadcaster, the arrested is a man, approximately 25 years of age.

Meanwhile, Le Soleil newspaper reports that the suspect's car has been found near an expensive hotel in the historical part of the city. Cold weapons and petrol canisters have been found inside the vehicle.

The news outlet also reports that one of the victims of the attack had their throat slit.

Earlier, two people were reported dead and five others injured in an armed attack in Quebec by an assailant dressed in what was described as medieval clothes and armed with a cold weapon.