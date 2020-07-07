Suspect in Shooting at California Marine Base Sustained Self-Inflicted Gunshot - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Marine Corps said in a statement on Tuesday that the suspect in an active shooter situation at a military base in Twentynine Palms, California, has sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The shelter in place order for the installation has been lifted. An individual sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at approximately 8:30 a.m. [PDT]," the statement said.

The Marine Corps said that the individual is currently being treated and there are no other injuries reported at this time.

The incident is under investigation, the statement added.