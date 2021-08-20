UrduPoint.com

Suspect In US Capitol Police Bomb Threat Surrenders, Now In Custody - Police Chief

Fri 20th August 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The suspect in the US Capitol Police explosion threat near the library of Congress in Washington DC has surrendered to law enforcement and is currently in custody, Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said on Thursday.

"Moments ago, Floyd Roy Rosenberry from Grover North Carolina was taken into custody without incident," Manger said at a press briefing. "He got out of the vehicle and surrendered.

"

The Police Chief also said that the law enforcement officers will be searching the suspect's vehicle to make sure it is safe.

Rosenberry had some criminal history back in his home state and has recently lost his mother amid other family issues, Manger added.

Earlier in the day, the US Capitol Police said in a tweet that they were investigating an active bomb threat near the Library of Congress and Capitol Complex in Washington following reports of a possible truck with explosives.

