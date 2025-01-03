Open Menu

Suspect In Vegas Tesla Blast Shot Himself In Head Before Explosion: Officials

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Suspect in Vegas Tesla blast shot himself in head before explosion: officials

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The decorated special forces soldier who blew up a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shot himself in the head before the blast, authorities said Thursday, adding that his motivation was still "unknown."

Authorities said the suspect -- identified as Matthew Alan Livelsberger -- was a member of the elite Green Beret forces who appeared to have committed suicide in a Cybertruck filled with fuel containers and fireworks, which then erupted into flames.

He had a gunshot wound to the head and a gun was found at his feet, officials told reporters at a press conference in Las Vegas.

"The motivation at this point is unknown," FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans said, as investigators probed the incident as a potential act of "terror."

Video footage outside the Trump International Hotel shows the stainless steel truck parked at the building's glass entrance early Wednesday, then bursting into flames, followed by smaller explosions that appeared similar to fireworks.

Seven people were wounded in the blast.

