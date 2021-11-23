Suspect in Waukesha Car Ramming Has Extensive Criminal Record - Court Filings

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) A suspect in Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, identified earlier as Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, has extensive criminal record as well as two open cases in Milwaukee County in the US state of Wisconsin, according to online court filings.

Earlier in the day, police confirmed that five people were killed and over 40 injured after a car plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin late Sunday.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the suspect was identified by law enforcement officers as Darrell Brooks Jr., who was detained immediately after the incident.

Just several days before the tragedy in Waukesha on November 11 Brooks was released on $1,000 bail in a criminal case charging him with five counts, including domestic abuse, battery, and safety endangering, the court documents show.

Following the tragedy, the Office of the District Attorney of the Milwaukee County issued a statement on Monday, in which it calls the $1,000 bail "inappropriately low" in light of the defendant's current and previous criminal history. The Office informed that it is conducting an internal review of the decision to recommend this bail amount in Brooks' case.

According to multiple media reports, the five-count case relates to an incident that involved Brooks running over the mother of one of his children in Milwaukee while he was in his car on November 2.

Another open case against Brooks has three counts, including two counts of a dangerous weapon use and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted of a felony individual.