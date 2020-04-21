Suspect Involved in Manslaughter of 39 Migrants Detained in Ireland - Essex Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) A suspect in the case involving the death of 39 Vietnamese migrants in the UK county of Essex has been detained in Ireland under a European arrest warrant, the Essex police said on Monday.

In October, the United Kingdom was shocked by the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants frozen in a refrigerator truck in an industrial park in Grays, Essex. Several people have been detained in connection with the deaths, including the truck driver, Maurice Robinson, a man from Northern Ireland, who faces multiple charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter and human trafficking.

"The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against a 40-year-old man from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, and he will appear at #Dublin's High Court tomorrow, Tuesday 21 April.

He has been charged with 39 offences of manslaughter, as well as immigration offences," the police wrote on Facebook.

The suspect's name was not disclosed, however, it was previously reported that the police were searching for a 40-year-old Ronan Hughes and his 34-year-old brother, Christopher.

Earlier this month, Robinson admitted to the manslaughter of 39 migrants. This time, the 25-year-old from Northern Ireland and four other co-defendants took part in the hearing via a video link. Robinson pleaded guilty to all counts of manslaughter but denied a charge of transferring criminal property. It came after he pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property.