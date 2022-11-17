Suspect of Involvement in Terrorist Attack in Istanbul Detained in Syria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Turkish security forces detained a suspect in Syria in connection with the terrorist attack on Istiklal Street in Istanbul, which claimed the lives of six people, A Haber broadcaster reported.

On Sunday afternoon, an explosion occurred on the pedestrian Istiklal Street in the center of Istanbul.

Six people were killed, 81 were injured. The country's authorities regarded the incident as a terrorist attack. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the situation in Istanbul had returned to normal after the attack.

The accomplice to the terrorist who committed the attack on Istiklal Street was captured in the city of Azaz in northern Syria, the broadcaster reported.