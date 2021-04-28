UrduPoint.com
Suspect Organizer Of Niger Coup Attempt Detained In Benin, Extradited - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The person believed to be behind the attempted military coup in Niger was detained in Benin and handed over to the Nigerien authorities in Niamey, French broadcaster RFI reported on Wednesday.

Captain Sani Gourouza, who served at an air base in Niger's capital city of Niamey, was identified as the leader of rebels in the March coup, according to the broadcaster. He was reportedly on the run since the events.

Gourouza was arrested by the Beninese special services on Monday and transferred to Niamey.

On April 20, two other members of Niger's military were detained in Benin over alleged involvement in the coup attempt.

They were also handed over to the authorities in Niamey.

On March 31, Niger's authorities announced that a coup was attempted by a part of the country's military. According to local media, gunfire was heard near the presidential palace in the center of Niamey overnight March 31. Several rebels were detained after clashing with the authorities.

A few days after the failed coup, Nigerien Mohamed Bazoum called upon regional neighbors to step up efforts in fighting terrorism.

