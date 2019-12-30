UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Planning Russia Attack Pledged To IS: FSB

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Suspect planning Russia attack pledged to IS: FSB

A suspect detained for planning an attack in Saint Petersburg during New Year's festivities had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, Russia's FSB security service said on Monday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A suspect detained for planning an attack in Saint Petersburg during New Year's festivities had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, Russia's FSB security service said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for intelligence that helped foil the attack.

Two men, both Russian citizens, were arrested on Friday suspected of planning the attack.

A video released by the FSB showed the arrest of two Slavic-looking men and a raid on their apartment, which contained munitions, knives, electrical cables and black clothing.

The FSB said the two men had recognised their guilt. A video released by the FSB to Russian news agencies showed one of the suspects, his face masked, pledging allegiance to IS in Arabic.

Russian officials have provided no other details on the alleged attack plan.

Although Moscow and Washington are at odds on many issues both regularly stress their mutual determination to fight terrorism.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Washington Trump Vladimir Putin Petersburg Sunday Arab

Recent Stories

PTI did not take Karachi’s problems seriously, c ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole President Sisi on victims of P ..

8 minutes ago

Customs Field Offices to remain open till late nig ..

34 seconds ago

CPHGC to Construct School in Gaddani

20 minutes ago

&#039;Abrahamic Family House will spread tolerance ..

23 minutes ago

China's first solar sail verifies key technologies ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.