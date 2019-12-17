Suspect Remains Inside Home in Ohio as Residents Near Shooting Scene Evacuate - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Residents near the shooting scene in the US state of Ohio are evacuating as the suspect remains self-barricaded inside his house, the Columbus Police Department said in a message on Monday.

"CPD's Assault Unit responding. Evacuations are occurring at nearby homes. COTA Bus assisting. Suspect remains inside home. Hostage negotiators working for a peaceful surrender. Unclear how many people are inside home," the Columbus Police Department said via Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, the Columbus Police Department said two schools have been placed on lockdown in west Columbus amid a shooting from a nearby house and urged the public to stay away from the scene.

The Columbus Police Department said earlier that multiple shots had been fired by a male suspect, and patrol officers, special weapons assistance team (Swat) and hostage negotiators worked on the scene.

According to local media reports, a man has barricaded himself inside a house and is reportedly firing in the direction of responding police officers.