MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The man accused of stabbing people in the Swedish municipality of Vetlanda has been remanded in custody, media reported on Friday.

According to the Radio Sweden public broadcaster, a district court placed in custody the 22-year-old man accused of injuring seven people during a Wednesday stabbing spree.

The suspect reportedly told the court that he did not remember anything from the time of the incident.

Other media reported that the man wounded eight people. Three of them sustained life-threatening injuries. The victims were hospitalized.

According to the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper, the Afghan-born man arrived in Sweden in 2018 and has since lived in Vetlanda.

Police say the attacker is not being treated as a terrorist.