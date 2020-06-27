UrduPoint.com
Suspect Shot By Scottish Police Dies, 6 Other People Treated In Hospital - Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:33 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Six people, including one police officer, were injured in the Scottish city of Glasgow as a result of the deadly knife attack, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the BBC broadcaster reported that three people had been stabbed to death in Glasgow. The incident took place in a hotel stairwell in the city's central district.

The Scottish Police Federation earlier confirmed that it was aware of media reports that a police officer was stabbed during the attack, however, asked to refrain from speculating about the incident.

"The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition," Johnson said, as cited by the Police Scotland on Twitter.

The police have previously said that the situation is under control.

