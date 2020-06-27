Suspect shot dead, six injured in Glasgow incident: police

A suspect was shot dead and six people, including a police officer, were injured in a "serious incident" in the Scottish city of Glasgow, police said on Friday

"The individual who was shot by armed police has died.

Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition," Scotland's assistant police chief Steve Johnson said in a statement.