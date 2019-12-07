UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Swallows Poison After Verdict In French Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 04:37 PM

Suspect swallows poison after verdict in French murder case

The suspect for the rape and murder of a young woman in northern France almost two decades ago was under guard in hospital Saturday after he swallowed pesticide in an apparent suicide bid following his conviction

Amiens, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The suspect for the rape and murder of a young woman in northern France almost two decades ago was under guard in hospital Saturday after he swallowed pesticide in an apparent suicide bid following his conviction.

Willy Bardon, on trial over the murder of Elodie Kulik in 2002 in a case that has attracted strong interest in France for years, ingested the substance at the courthouse in the northern city of Amiens late on Friday.

Bardon had been sentenced to 30 years jail for kidnapping and holding a person against their will followed by death. He was however acquitted of murder.

"The condition of Willy Bardon was stabilised by the doctors during the night," Amiens prosecutor Alexandre de Bosschere told AFP.

He said indications given by his family and also an analysis showed that Bardon had swallowed a pesticide in the seconds after the verdict was announced at court in Amiens at the climax of a 13-day trial.

"We do not know how he managed to hide that," said de Bosschere, adding that the defendant would have been searched before entering the court.

Bardon, 45, was placed under police guard at a hospital and an update on his condition was expected later in the day.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Jail France Suicide Young Amiens Women Family Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan names squad for Sri Lanka Tests

4 minutes ago

Troubled Hong Kong Airlines allowed to keep operat ..

4 minutes ago

Zarif says Iranian, American to 'join families' in ..

6 minutes ago

Etisalat sets global milestone with fastest speed ..

11 minutes ago

Showcasing of KP's handicraft products in Turkey p ..

6 minutes ago

Belorussian Opposition Protesting in Minsk Against ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.