UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Accomplice Held In Vienna Militants Attack

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:46 PM

Suspected accomplice held in Vienna militants attack

A man who may have been an accomplice in November's deadly militants gun attack in the Austrian capital Vienna has been arrested, prosecutors said on Saturday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :A man who may have been an accomplice in November's deadly militants gun attack in the Austrian capital Vienna has been arrested, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Convicted Islamic State sympathiser Kujtim Fejzulai killed four people on the evening of November 2 before being shot dead by police in the first major attack in Austria for decades and the first blamed on a militant.

A spokeswoman for the Vienna prosecutors' department told AFP the arrested man was being investigated over a possible "contribution" to the attack.

Investigators were still looking into whether he was an active accomplice or simply knew of Fejzulai's plans, the spokeswoman said.

According to media reports, the 21-year-old Austrian national of Egyptian heritage was arrested on Friday at his parents' flat in one of Vienna's southern suburbs.

The attack was followed by a wave of arrests of people believed to be linked to Fejzulai, some of whom were subsequently released.

Prosecutors say that around 10 suspects are still in custody but that as yet no charges have been pressed.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Police Vienna Man Austria May November Media

Recent Stories

Dallas double sees 10-man Leeds shock Man City

1 minute ago

Cricket: South Africa v Pakistan 1st T20 innings s ..

1 minute ago

Scores killed in Myanmar crackdown as UN envoy cal ..

1 minute ago

France rescues 84 migrants on way to UK

1 minute ago

Brazil building new giant Christ statue, taller th ..

15 minutes ago

CTP issues appoint letters to 143 traffic wardens

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.