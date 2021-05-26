UrduPoint.com
Suspected ADF Militia Kills 13 In Eastern DR Congo

Thirteen people in eastern DR Congo were killed in a suspected attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia that the US says is linked to the Islamic State group, local officials said Wednesday

Thirteen people in eastern DR Congo were killed in a suspected attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia that the US says is linked to the Islamic State group, local officials said Wednesday.

The massacre occurred late Tuesday in the village of Kisima-Vutotolia, 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the city of Beni, on the highway leading to Uganda, said territorial administrator Donat Kibuana.

More Stories From World

