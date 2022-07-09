Suspected Authentic Picasso Painting Seized at Ibiza Airport - Reports

Spanish law enforcement officers seized a painting that might be a Pablo Picasso original at Ibiza International Airport, Diario de Ibiza reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Spanish law enforcement officers seized a painting that might be a Pablo Picasso original at Ibiza International Airport, Diario de Ibiza reported on Saturday.

According to the news outlet, the passenger, arriving from Switzerland, refused to declare the artwork and said it was fake.

However, a number of signs indicated that the painting was genuine.

If the artwork turns out to be authentic, its cost may exceed 400,000 Euros ($407,000).