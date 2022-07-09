UrduPoint.com

Suspected Authentic Picasso Painting Seized At Ibiza Airport - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Suspected Authentic Picasso Painting Seized at Ibiza Airport - Reports

Spanish law enforcement officers seized a painting that might be a Pablo Picasso original at Ibiza International Airport, Diario de Ibiza reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Spanish law enforcement officers seized a painting that might be a Pablo Picasso original at Ibiza International Airport, Diario de Ibiza reported on Saturday.

According to the news outlet, the passenger, arriving from Switzerland, refused to declare the artwork and said it was fake.

However, a number of signs indicated that the painting was genuine.

If the artwork turns out to be authentic, its cost may exceed 400,000 Euros ($407,000).

Related Topics

Switzerland May From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Melnyk Dismissed From Post of Ukrainian Ambassador ..

Melnyk Dismissed From Post of Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany - Presidential Dec ..

1 minute ago
 Acting governor congratulates nation on Eid-ul-Azh ..

Acting governor congratulates nation on Eid-ul-Azha

25 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ongoing Events in S ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ongoing Events in Sri Lanka 'Internal Issue'

43 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on July 10

Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on July 10

43 minutes ago
 Political leaders urge PTI to promote culture of c ..

Political leaders urge PTI to promote culture of civilized language among youth

52 minutes ago
 More rains, thundershowers expected across the cou ..

More rains, thundershowers expected across the country

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.