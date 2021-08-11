UrduPoint.com

Suspected British Spy Passed Antiterror Data To Russia - German Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) A British embassy worker arrested near Berlin this week on suspicion of spying for Russia was after information on counterterrorism, German media said on Wednesday.

German magazine Focus Online alleged that the 57-year-old locally employed British national provided the Russian intelligence with documents on counterterror operations related to yet unknown countries.

The suspect was identified by the German Federal prosecutor's office as David S. He was arrested in the city of Potsdam near Berlin on Tuesday after a joint investigation by German and British authorities.

German prosecutors believe that the man had been working for a foreign intelligence agency since November 2020 at the latest. On at least one occasion he allegedly passed documents obtained during his professional activities to a representative of the Russian intelligence in return for cash.

