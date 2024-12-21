Open Menu

Suspected Car 'attack' On German Christmas Market Injures Up To 80

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A car barrelled through a Christmas market crowd in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday, leaving 60 to 80 people injured, in what regional authorities were treating as a suspected attack.

German media reported that there had been at least one dead, but this was not immediately confirmed.

NTV television showed multiple ambulances and fire engines at the chaotic site with injured people being rushed off to hospitals and others being treated as they lay on the ground.

Cries and screams could be heard as police, medics and the fire service deployed to the litter-strewn market decorated with Christmas trees and festive lights.

"We presume it was an attack," a spokeswoman for the interior ministry of Saxony-Anhalt state told AFP.

news weekly Der Spiegel, citing security sources, said that a black BMW had barrelled through the crowd at high speed just after 7:00 pm local time (1800 GMT) when the market was filled with revellers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that "the reports from Magdeburg raise the worst fears".

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours."

