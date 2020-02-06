Suspected Car-Ramming Attack in Jerusalem Injures at Least 12 Israeli Soldiers - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 12 soldiers have been injured, one of whom is in serious condition, in a suspected car-ramming attack in Jerusalem in the early hours of Thursday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) At least 12 soldiers have been injured, one of whom is in serious condition, in a suspected car-ramming attack in Jerusalem in the early hours of Thursday, media reported.

According to Times of Israel, police are on a manhunt for a person who fled the scene after ramming their car into a popular nightlife hub in central Jerusalem.

The Israeli Defense Forces were quick to label the incident an act of terrorism carried out by a Palestinian, and said it was "currently pursuing the terrorist."

Magen David Adom (Red Star of David), the nation's emergency service, said 10 were admitted to the hospital, including one 20-year-old soldier in critical condition.

Police said the car was later found close to Bethlehem in the south but the driver remained at large, according to the Times of Israel.