UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Car-Ramming Attack In Jerusalem Injures At Least 12 Israeli Soldiers - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:38 PM

Suspected Car-Ramming Attack in Jerusalem Injures at Least 12 Israeli Soldiers - Reports

At least 12 soldiers have been injured, one of whom is in serious condition, in a suspected car-ramming attack in Jerusalem in the early hours of Thursday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) At least 12 soldiers have been injured, one of whom is in serious condition, in a suspected car-ramming attack in Jerusalem in the early hours of Thursday, media reported.

According to Times of Israel, police are on a manhunt for a person who fled the scene after ramming their car into a popular nightlife hub in central Jerusalem.

The Israeli Defense Forces were quick to label the incident an act of terrorism carried out by a Palestinian, and said it was "currently pursuing the terrorist."

Magen David Adom (Red Star of David), the nation's emergency service, said 10 were admitted to the hospital, including one 20-year-old soldier in critical condition.

Police said the car was later found close to Bethlehem in the south but the driver remained at large, according to the Times of Israel.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Israel Driver Car Jerusalem David Bethlehem Hub Media

Recent Stories

Russian Firm ARLI SPETSTECHNIKA Might Work on Infr ..

39 seconds ago

LHC grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar M ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese hospitals discharge 1,153 recovered patien ..

42 seconds ago

China reports 3,694 new confirmed cases of novel c ..

43 seconds ago

South Koreato invest 385 bln won in research and ..

44 seconds ago

Hanyu follows Olympic blueprint in 'Super Slam' bi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.