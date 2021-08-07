UrduPoint.com

Suspected Case Of Rare Marburg Hemorrhagic Fever Virus Recorded In Guinea -Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) A suspected case of the rare Marburg virus, which causes the heavy hemorrhagic fever, has been identified in Guinea, the national Ministry of Health said.

The suspected case has already been studied by two Guinean laboratories and will be once again checked in Senegal. The Guinean authorities have also ordered to check people, who contacted the patient, as well as boosted control over the area where the case was recorded.

The Marburg hemorrhagic fever, which is very close to the Ebola one, is a highly lethal disease that has no specific treatment. Egyptian fruit bats are believed to be natural carriers of the virus, which can be transmitted from them to people as well as from human to human.

The virus is named after the German city of Marburg, whose laboratory saw the first recorded outbreak in 1967 when some of its employees caught the disease after contact with infected grivet monkeys.

