Suspected Cocaine Discovered At White House Was Found At Storage Facility - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The white powder discovered at the White House over the weekend was found in a storage facility in a cubby used by White House staff and guests to store cell phones, CBS news reported, citing a senior law enforcement official.

The Secret Service will examine consulting cameras and entrance logs to determine who had access to the space, the report said on Tuesday.

A suspicious substance was discovered at the White House on Sunday evening, sparking a brief evacuation. The white powder tested positive for cocaine in a preliminary test, media reported.

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter, involved in several drugs and corruption scandals, was in the White House grounds not long before the white powdery substance was found in the West Wing, the New York Post reported.

