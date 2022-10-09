UrduPoint.com

Suspected Cocaine Poisoning Of Dozens Of Students Under Investigation In Southern Mexico

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) The prosecutor's office in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas says it is investigating the causes of mass poisoning of high school students in the municipality of Bochil.

The prosecutor's office said on Saturday that, following toxicology tests on students from the Juana de Asbaje secondary school, 15 samples came back "negative for prohibited substances, drugs of abuse." Further testing will be conducted.

According to local media reports, the students' parents claim that about 100 people exhibited various symptoms, such as nausea, drowsiness, abdominal pain, and fainting, after a Friday school event.

At least 57 minors required medical assistance and two remain hospitalized.

The parents claim that the students unknowingly ingested cocaine, either by consuming contaminated water or contaminated food from the school's cafeteria. The test results of one of the students reportedly came back positive for cocaine.

