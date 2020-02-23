UrduPoint.com
Suspected COVID-19 Patients Registered In Herat - Afghan Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 05:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Three people who were recently quarantined in Afghanistan after arriving from Iran's Qom are suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus, the Afghan Ministry of Health said Sunday.

"Three people who had recently arrived from Iran's Qom City to Herat are suspected of having been infected with the coronavirus and have been transferred to Kabul," Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told reporters.

According to data released by the Iranian Ministry of Health, 5 people have died and 28 others have been infected with the virus. Qom reported the first infection with the COVID-19 disease on Wednesday, and all those infected either live there or traveled to the city before testing positive.

The exact origins of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran have not been identified.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media reported that the country closed the door with Iran and that people were not allowed to travel.

More Stories From World

