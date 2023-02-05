Suspected Drone Intercepted by Israeli Air Defense Over Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Israel's Iron Dome air defense system has intercepted a small aircraft over the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"Air defense systems have intercepted an aircraft in the skies of the Gaza Strip. This was not rocket fire. More details to come," the IDF said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to Israeli media reports, the intercepted aircraft was a suspected drone. The Jerusalem Post said that the interception came after reports of an explosion in the city of Sderot.

Earlier in the week, IDF fighter jets struck Hamas targets, including a chemical production site and a weapon manufacturing facility, in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli forces said the strikes were carried out in retaliation for a a rocket attack launched from Gaza toward Israel on Wednesday.