Suspected Drones Spotted Near Indian Barracks Days After Air Base Attack - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Drones have been spotted near barracks in three different locations in Jammu, days after blasts rumored to have been caused by UAVs, hit a high security Indian air force station in the region, Indian government sources told Sputnik on Tuesday, citing information the armed forces shared with police.

One of the suspected drones was seen late last night in the Kaluchak cantonment area, another one in the Ratnuchak cantonment area, and the third near the Kunjwani area of Jammu, the sources said.

Two explosions occurred at the high security IAF station in Jammu on Sunday, with one causing minor damage to the roof of a building and the other hitting an open area. Two IAF personnel suffered minor injuries due to the blasts. Sources told Sputnik that the blasts were likely caused by improvised explosive devices dropped by drones.

The Indian Defense Ministry sources told Sputnik the explosions were of serious concern for the country, as the target was an IAF aircraft parked in the dispersal area.