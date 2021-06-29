UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Drones Spotted Near Indian Barracks Days After Air Base Attack - Sources

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Suspected Drones Spotted Near Indian Barracks Days After Air Base Attack - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Drones have been spotted near barracks in three different locations in Jammu, days after blasts rumored to have been caused by UAVs, hit a high security Indian air force station in the region, Indian government sources told Sputnik on Tuesday, citing information the armed forces shared with police.

One of the suspected drones was seen late last night in the Kaluchak cantonment area, another one in the Ratnuchak cantonment area, and the third near the Kunjwani area of Jammu, the sources said.

Two explosions occurred at the high security IAF station in Jammu on Sunday, with one causing minor damage to the roof of a building and the other hitting an open area. Two IAF personnel suffered minor injuries due to the blasts. Sources told Sputnik that the blasts were likely caused by improvised explosive devices dropped by drones.

The Indian Defense Ministry sources told Sputnik the explosions were of serious concern for the country, as the target was an IAF aircraft parked in the dispersal area.

Related Topics

India Police Jammu Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.45 million

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Vaccine, mask both required to stop Del ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 29, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of ..

10 hours ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.