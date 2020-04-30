Marian Kocner, a high-profile Slovak businessman who allegedly ordered the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak in 2018, strongly denied his guilt during a court hearing on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Marian Kocner, a high-profile Slovak businessman who allegedly ordered the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak in 2018, strongly denied his guilt during a court hearing on Thursday.

The trial for four suspected killers Kocner and his three alleged accomplices began last December in the Slovak city of Pezinok, just northeast of the capital of Bratislava. In early April, a Slovak court sentenced former military serviceman Miroslav Marcek, one of the accomplices, to 23 years of imprisonment, as he admitted to shooting and killing the journalist and his fiancee. As for the other two accomplices, Tomas Szabo and Alena Zsuzsova, they denied charges earlier in the month.

"I am deeply sorry for what happened to Jan Kuciak and his fiancee. Can anyone believe that I ordered to send these two young people to kingdom come only because Jan Kuciak wrote about me, and besides, I refuted what he had written. And what would I get [from this murder], as there are still a hundred journalists who can replace Jan Kuciak," Kocner said, as broadcast by the state-owned STV channel.

The next hearing will take place after the May holidays.

Kuciak, known for investigating the cooperation between senior Slovak politicians and organized crime syndicates, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova were shot on February 21, 2018, in their house in Velka Maca in the country's west. The killing triggered mass demonstrations against corruption and forced the resignation of then-Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had been in office for 10 years, and other officials.

Since 2018, police have arrested five people believed to have been involved in or have ordered the killing. The fifth person in the case, Zoltan Andrusko, admitted in late December to acting as an intermediary between those who ordered the killing and those who executed it. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in a separate proceeding, based on his plea bargain deal with prosecutors.