Suspected Explosion Of Natural Gas In Texas Wounds 6 People - Energy Firm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Suspected Explosion of Natural Gas in Texas Wounds 6 People - Energy Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Six employees of the US-based CenterPoint Energy company have sustained injuries in a possible explosion of natural gas in Texas, the firm reported on Saturday.

"Earlier this evening CenterPoint Energy responded to a natural gas incident in Gleannloch Farms near #SpringTX.

Six CenterPoint Energy employees were transported to nearby hospitals for evaluation and treatment," the company tweeted.

Emergency services have been deployed to the scene of the incident to evacuate people residing in the area. According to them, the situation was later stabilized.

The company added in a thread of follow-up tweets that the incident also damaged electrical equipment, prompting electricity problems for some 800 consumers.

