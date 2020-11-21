Suspected Gas Blast at Kazakhstan Cafe Kills 1, Hurts 33 - Authorities

A woman died and 33 others were injured in an apparent explosion of a gas canister at a cafe in the capital of Kazakhstan on Saturday, local authorities said

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) A woman died and 33 others were injured in an apparent explosion of a gas canister at a cafe in the capital of Kazakhstan on Saturday, local authorities said.

The blast ripped through the cottage restyled as a cafe, toppling the roof in the kitchen.

Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

"I offer my condolences to the family and relatives of the young woman who was in the room when a gas canister exploded," he wrote on Instagram.

Nur-Sultan health authorities said in a press release that all those injured had been hospitalized.

"Thirty-three people with varying gravity and types of injuries were taken to city hospitals. They are all under observation and receiving treatment," it read.

The mayor said a special committee had been set up to probe the fatal blast. He ordered emergency authorities and police to inspect other eateries in the city for possible violations of safety regulations.