Suspected Gas Poisoning Kills 5 In Mongolia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:26 PM
ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Five men in their 30s were killed in a suspected gas poisoning in central Mongolia, local media reported on Tuesday.
In the afternoon of Monday, local police received a report that five people lost their lives around Yestiin hot spring in Erdene soum of Tuv province.
They reportedly used a gas heater in their tent while traveling.
An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.