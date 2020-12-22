Suspected gas poisoning kills 5 in Mongolia

(@FahadShabbir)

Five men in their 30s were killed in a suspected gas poisoning in central Mongolia, local media reported on Tuesday

In the afternoon of Monday, local police received a report that five people lost their lives around Yestiin hot spring in Erdene soum of Tuv province.

They reportedly used a gas heater in their tent while traveling.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.