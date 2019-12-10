UrduPoint.com
Suspected Gunman Kills Himself After Czech Hospital Rampage: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Suspected gunman kills himself after Czech hospital rampage: police

The man suspected of killing six people and injuring two in a Czech hospital on Tuesday morning is dead after shooting himself in the head, police said in a tweet

The man suspected of killing six people and injuring two in a Czech hospital on Tuesday morning is dead after shooting himself in the head, police said in a tweet.

"We have found the gunman. The 42-year-old man shot himself in the head before the police took action, he's dead," police said.

