Suspected gunman kills himself after Czech hospital rampage: police

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The man suspected of killing six people and injuring two in a Czech hospital on Tuesday morning is dead after shooting himself in the head, police said in a tweet.

"We have found the gunman. The 42-year-old man shot himself in the head before the police took action, he's dead," police said.