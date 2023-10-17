Open Menu

Suspected Gunman 'neutralised' After Brussels Attack

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Suspected gunman 'neutralised' after Brussels attack

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Brussels police arrested a suspected gunman accused of shooting dead two Swedish football fans in what Belgium's prime minister condemned as an act of "terrorist madness".

Officials said police opened fire and the suspect was "neutralised" during the arrest, which followed an intensive overnight manhunt in the Belgian capital for an assailant armed with an automatic rifle.

There were conflicting accounts of the suspect's condition after his arrest which took place in the Schaerbeek district of central Brussels.

Related Topics

Football Dead Terrorist Fire Prime Minister Police Brussels Belgium

Recent Stories

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

31 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

13 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

13 hours ago
Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

13 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

13 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

13 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

13 hours ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World