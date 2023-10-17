Suspected gunman 'neutralised' after Brussels attack

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Brussels police arrested a suspected gunman accused of shooting dead two Swedish football fans in what Belgium's prime minister condemned as an act of "terrorist madness".

Officials said police opened fire and the suspect was "neutralised" during the arrest, which followed an intensive overnight manhunt in the Belgian capital for an assailant armed with an automatic rifle.

There were conflicting accounts of the suspect's condition after his arrest which took place in the Schaerbeek district of central Brussels.