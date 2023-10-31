Open Menu

Suspected Gunman Takes Hostages In Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japan

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) A suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage inside a post office in Japan, authorities said Tuesday.

"At approximately 2:15 pm today (0515 GMT), a person has taken hostages and holed up at a post office in Chuo 5-chome area of Warabi city...

The perpetrator is possessing what appears to be a gun," the city's authorities said on their website.

The incident came as police investigated a shooting incident in the same region earlier in the day.

Two people were slightly wounded in that incident, but it was unclear how they were hurt.

Images on television showed the man inside the post office in a baseball cap and a white vest under a dark coat, with what looked like a gun attached to a cord around his neck.

