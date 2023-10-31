Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japan

Saitama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Police were surrounding a post office in Japan late Tuesday as a suspected gunman held at least two persons hostage following an apparent shooting at a nearby hospital that wounded two persons.

tv images showed the suspect, reported to possibly be in his 80s, inside the building with what looked like a gun attached to a cord around his neck.

His motive was unclear but police believe he was also involved in the incident at the hospital and media reports said that a fire in an apartment block may also be linked.

"At approximately 2:15 pm today (0515 GMT), a person took hostages and holed up at a post office in Chuo 5-chome area of Warabi city... The perpetrator is possessing what appears to be a gun," the city's authorities said on their website.

"Citizens near the scene are urged to follow police instructions and evacuate in accordance with police instructions.

"

Local media NTV reported that at least one woman in her 20s and another woman in her 30s were inside the post office, citing police sources.

Later, television footage showed one of the hostages, a woman in her 20s, walking out of the post office shortly before 7:30pm. It was unclear how many people were still inside.

Police were talking to the man by telephone, NTV reported.

- Hospital shooting -

The incident came as police investigated a suspected shooting at a hospital in nearby Toda that may have been carried out by the same man.

"It's been communicated to us that police believe the man was at the hospital and came to the post office," a city official told AFP.

Two people were slightly wounded -- reportedly a doctor and a patient -- after shots were apparently fired from the street into a ground-floor room.