Open Menu

Suspected Gunman Takes Hostages In Japan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japan

Saitama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Police were surrounding a post office in Japan late Tuesday as a suspected gunman held at least two persons hostage following an apparent shooting at a nearby hospital that wounded two persons.

tv images showed the suspect, reported to possibly be in his 80s, inside the building with what looked like a gun attached to a cord around his neck.

His motive was unclear but police believe he was also involved in the incident at the hospital and media reports said that a fire in an apartment block may also be linked.

"At approximately 2:15 pm today (0515 GMT), a person took hostages and holed up at a post office in Chuo 5-chome area of Warabi city... The perpetrator is possessing what appears to be a gun," the city's authorities said on their website.

"Citizens near the scene are urged to follow police instructions and evacuate in accordance with police instructions.

"

Local media NTV reported that at least one woman in her 20s and another woman in her 30s were inside the post office, citing police sources.

Later, television footage showed one of the hostages, a woman in her 20s, walking out of the post office shortly before 7:30pm. It was unclear how many people were still inside.

Police were talking to the man by telephone, NTV reported.

- Hospital shooting -

The incident came as police investigated a suspected shooting at a hospital in nearby Toda that may have been carried out by the same man.

"It's been communicated to us that police believe the man was at the hospital and came to the post office," a city official told AFP.

Two people were slightly wounded -- reportedly a doctor and a patient -- after shots were apparently fired from the street into a ground-floor room.

Related Topics

Fire Police Doctor Man Same Japan May Women Post Media TV From

Recent Stories

Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions ..

Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions worth AED429.67 billion in 9 ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

1 hour ago
 Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

1 hour ago
 COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; clim ..

COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; climate change awareness

1 hour ago
 Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

2 hours ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

3 hours ago
Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

4 hours ago
 Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

4 hours ago
 PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEA ..

PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEAUTYWORLD MIDDLE EAST 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangl ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years with ..

GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years without interruption

5 hours ago
 Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

6 hours ago

More Stories From World