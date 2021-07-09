Suspected Hacking Disrupts Railway Operations in Iran - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Hundreds of railway services in Iran were delayed or canceled on Friday over what could be a cyberattack on a railway company, Iranian media said.

The Fars news agency reported that a glitch in computer systems controlling railroad operations led to "unprecedented chaos at railway stations across the country.

"

Iran has repeatedly come under what are likely state-sponsored cyberattacks. US media reported in 2019 that the Trump administration aimed one at Iran's weapons systems, disabling rocket and missile launchers, in retaliation for mine attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman.