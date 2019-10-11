Suspected Halle Synagogue Attacker Admits Shooting Had Extremist Motive - Reports

Stephan Balliet, a 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen, has admitted that he opened fire near a synagogue in the German city of Halle and that the attack was motivated by right-extremist ideology, media reported on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Stephan Balliet, a 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen, has admitted that he opened fire near a synagogue in the German city of Halle and that the attack was motivated by right-extremist ideology, media reported on Friday.

The questioning took place on late Thursday and revealed the anti-Semitic nature of the attack, the Welt newspaper reported.

The attack occurred on Wednesday during celebrations of Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days of the year in Judaism. Two people were killed - a 40-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man - and two others were injured. There were dozens of people inside the synagogue at the moment of the attack.

Balliet is currently held in the city of Karlsruhe, where the German Supreme Court is located.