Suspected IRA Bomber Intended 'maximum Harm', UK Court Hears

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:11 PM

Suspected IRA bomber intended 'maximum harm', UK court hears

"Clear" evidence exists that links John Downey to a 1982 Irish Republican Army (IRA) car bomb attack in London that killed four soldiers, a British court heard Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :"Clear" evidence exists that links John Downey to a 1982 Irish Republican Army (IRA) car bomb attack in London that killed four soldiers, a British court heard Wednesday.

The daughter of one of the soldiers brought a civil case against Downey, which opened Wednesday at London's High Court.

Her lawyer Daniel Brennan told the court that Downey's fingerprints were found on two parking permits used on the car shortly before the explosion.

"That fingerprint evidence is damning against the defendant," he said.

The British cavalry troops were killed alongside seven horses when a nail bomb exploded in a car as they made their way from their barracks to the well-known changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Downey is the prime suspect in the attack, but a criminal trial controversially collapsed in 2014.

But Downey walked free after it emerged that prosecutors had assured him in an amnesty letter that he would not face trial.

The amnesty appeared in one of 228 "comfort letters" sent out to militants as part of negotiations to preserve the peace brokered in Northern Ireland's 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Brennan said the objective of the bombing was "cold-blooded killing, with vicious brutality and maximum harm.

"The claimant's case is that these devastating consequences were intended, including the murder of these four soldiers."If the High Court concludes that is Downey is responsible, it will then consider the amount of damages to award.

Downey is currently in prison in Northern Ireland, facing a criminal prosecution for a car bomb attack in the province in 1972.

