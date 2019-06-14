(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian law enforcement in the Far Eastern Federal District have detained a suspected Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) sympathizer who was planning to join terrorists in Syria, a statement from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

The man, 23, arrived in the city of Chita in the Zabaikalsky Territory from another region, according to law enforcers.

"He was actively engaged in terrorism propaganda both among his acquaintances and on the internet ... He was learning how to stage terrorist attacks and was planning to go to the Syrian Arab Republic to join the IS and engage in terrorist activities. At the same time, he sought to acquire firearms and ammunition," the statement said.

The ministry added that the suspect was detained, and a criminal case was launched against him.