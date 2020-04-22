UrduPoint.com
Suspected Islamists Massacre 52 Villagers In Mozambique - Reports

Wed 22nd April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) More than 50 people have been slaughtered in early April in an attack on the village of Xitaxi in Mozambique's restive Cabo Delgado province, a security forces spokesman has confirmed to the media.

"The evildoers tried to recruit young people to join their ranks, however there was resistance...

that angered the evildoers, causing them to indiscriminately kill 52 youths in a cruel and diabolical manner," Orlando Mudumane was quoted as saying by the Jornal Noticias on Tuesday.

A suspected Islamist group has been operating for several years in gas-rich northern Mozambique. They have attacked civilians, military and government targets, displacing thousands. Mudumane said defense forces had launched an operation to defeat the criminals.

