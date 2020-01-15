UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Islamists Targeted Synagogue In Berlin - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

Suspected Islamists Targeted Synagogue in Berlin - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Men of Chechen origin detained across Germany during Tuesday morning's raids are suspected of having targeted a synagogue in Berlin for a possible Islamist attack, media reported.

Prosecutors in Berlin said earlier that five Chechens aged 23 to 28 had been held on suspicion of scouting out a place for a "serious violent act endangering the state."

The five men had a 19th century synagogue in the heart of Berlin in their sights as well as several shopping malls, according to information obtained by a German magazine, Der Spiegel.

A photo of the synagogue was found on a cellphone belonging to one of the Islamists during a police stop-search.

Morning raids also yielded bladed weapons, cash and data carriers.

The interstate manhunt came after criminal police followed leads on a car that suspects used to film the synagogue last September. The trail reportedly led into the underworld.

Russia is said to have tipped off police in 2016 about criminal records that two of the five had back at home. Both committed arms-related crimes and have the status of refugees in Germany.

There has been no concrete risk of an attack, according to the news outlet. Preparing a serious violent crime against the state is punishable in Germany with a prison term of up to 10 years.

Related Topics

Attack Century Police Film And Movies German Car Germany Berlin September Criminals 2016 Media Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

23 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

40 minutes ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

40 minutes ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

40 minutes ago

Pompeo May Be Subpoenaed to Testify on Iran Before ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.