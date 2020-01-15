Suspected Islamists Targeted Synagogue in Berlin - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Men of Chechen origin detained across Germany during Tuesday morning's raids are suspected of having targeted a synagogue in Berlin for a possible Islamist attack, media reported.

Prosecutors in Berlin said earlier that five Chechens aged 23 to 28 had been held on suspicion of scouting out a place for a "serious violent act endangering the state."

The five men had a 19th century synagogue in the heart of Berlin in their sights as well as several shopping malls, according to information obtained by a German magazine, Der Spiegel.

A photo of the synagogue was found on a cellphone belonging to one of the Islamists during a police stop-search.

Morning raids also yielded bladed weapons, cash and data carriers.

The interstate manhunt came after criminal police followed leads on a car that suspects used to film the synagogue last September. The trail reportedly led into the underworld.

Russia is said to have tipped off police in 2016 about criminal records that two of the five had back at home. Both committed arms-related crimes and have the status of refugees in Germany.

There has been no concrete risk of an attack, according to the news outlet. Preparing a serious violent crime against the state is punishable in Germany with a prison term of up to 10 years.