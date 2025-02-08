Suspected Jihadist Attack Kills At Least 10 In Mali: Officials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A suspected jihadist attack on a convoy escorted by the army and Russia's Wagner mercenary group has killed 10 people in northern Mali, officials said on Saturday.
Friday's attack took place between the northern cities of Gao and Ansongo, they said.
"The jihadists ambushed a civilian convoy escorted by Malian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries. At least 10 people have been killed and that's a very provisional toll," a local official told AFP, requesting anonymity.
"There are civilians and soldiers among the dead."
On Saturday, a medical source said many of the dead and wounded had been transferred to Gao, the main city in northern Mali.
A source from a transport trade union said: "According to a transporter who managed to escape, jihadists ambushed the convoy's escort and opened fire on everyone at random to cause the largest number of victims."
Another local official told AFP: "The Malian soldiers and Wagner (mercenaries) were in around 10 vehicles protecting a convoy of 22 minibuses with civilian passengers, six large buses and eight lorries.
"
"At least five lorries were destroyed by Islamic State (IS) jihadists."
IS has not claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Malian army has not officially commented on the reported attack..
"We control the situation on the ground between Ansongo and Gao," a military source said.
The route between Ansongo and Gao has seen several attacks in recent months blamed on jihadists or bandits who rob civilians.
Mali has faced serious security problems since 2012 linked to violence both by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and IS and by local criminal gangs.
Its military rulers have broken ties with former colonial ruler France and turned politically and militarily towards Russia.
bur-lp/gil/ach
Recent Stories
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say
More Stories From World
-
Suspected jihadist attack kills at least 10 in Mali: officials5 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka stare at defeat in second Australia Test5 minutes ago
-
Men's downhill at world championships - three things to watch6 minutes ago
-
Indian PM's party eyes victory in New Delhi46 minutes ago
-
Rwandan and Congolese leaders meet over eastern DRC conflict1 hour ago
-
Kenya urges 'immediate ceasefire' at summit on DRC conflict1 hour ago
-
Trump revokes Biden’s security clearances, intelligence briefings2 hours ago
-
Paris workshop delivers ultra-realistic film prop babies2 hours ago
-
Rwandan and Congolese leaders to meet over eastern DRC conflict2 hours ago
-
World food prices fell in January: UN agency2 hours ago
-
Hamas, Israel to begin fifth hostage-prisoner exchange3 hours ago
-
Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult4 hours ago